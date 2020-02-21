Sara Ali Khan Shares Stunning Bikini Pictures From Coolie No. 1 Sets in Goa

Actress Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film, Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The actors recently shot for the Goa schedule of the movie.

Between shoots, the 24-year-old actress took some time off for a quick photo session. In her recent Instagram post, Sara flaunted her flawless beach body with a picture of her in a black bralette, white hot pants and a black and white striped shrug.

Sara announced the film wrap in an Instagram video.

Yesterday, the Kedarnath actress had posted another beautiful picture on Instagram. She looked pretty in a floral printed bikini paired with a light pink sleeveless shrug.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the 1995 film of the same title, originally starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The remake will feature Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever in pivotal roles. The romantic comedy is slated for a May 1 release.

Sara has also signed Raanjhanaa-maker Aanand L Rai's next directorial Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. As per reports, she will play a double role in the movie.

