Sara Ali Khan Shares Sunkissed Selfie From Sydney in Neon Beachwear, Take a Look

Sara Ali Khan, who is often on work tours or vacations, never fails to prioritize her fitness. The actress, who is currently in Sydney, Australia, has shared an Instagram Story, making all of us look bad on weekend. In the short clip, the Kedarnath actress is seen performing jumping squats. One can also notice the big glass window behind her that overlooks the beautiful city including the Sydney Opera House. The diva sported a multi-coloured striped sports bra and paired it with printed bottoms and sports shoes. Along with the clip, she also added GIFs that read “hello weekend” and “no excuses."

Take a look at her Instagram Stories below:

In her previous Instagram Stories, the actress shared a picture of relishing a hot beverage and enjoying the view of the city. One can notice the Harbour bridge, skyscrapers, and much more. She also wrote, “Good morning," adding the location of Sydney Harbour. Take a look:

The actress has travelled to Australia to have a meet-and-greet session with her fans. She shared posters of the event and wrote, “Namaste Australia. I am super excited to meet all you lovely people in Sydney and Melbourne on 11th & 12th Feb 2023. See you guys super soon”.

The actress also shared a sun kissed photo from the beach.

Sara Ali Khan also occupied a spot on the list of trends after a video of her from the Mumbai Aiport went viral. It showed a fan touching the actress inappropriately. While walking past Sara, one of her fans approaches and shakes her hand, but she tries to touch her hair. Sara appears surprised at first, but she remains composed. As soon as the video was shared, social media users took to the comments section to slam the fan while also praising Sara for being poise. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in lead role. She will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. The film is currently in its production stage and is scheduled to release on December 8 this year.

