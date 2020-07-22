Sara Ali Khan Shares Throwback Pic with Ibrahim and Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable family moment on social media on Wednesday. In the throwback pic posted by the actress on Instagram, she can be seen enjoying the festival of Holi with her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh, all of who are seen smeared in colours.

Captioning her post, Sara wrote, "Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter, Riot of colours with Water Slaughter, mommy so young I almost forgot her, gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her, but it was healthy fun with no totter, after all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor (sic)."

Sara can be seen posing all smiles for the camera as her hair are tied with a white ribbon. The image of siblings Sara and Ibrahim from their childhood is being liked by many on social media. Take a look.

On the movies front, Sara features in Coolie No 1 next. The comedy flick will see Varun Dhawan opposite her. The movie's release is stalled due to the coronavirus. She is also set to shoot for upcoming romance musical with director Aanand L Rai-- Atrangi Re. The film features Dhanush opposite her. Akshay Kumar will be seen in a guest appearance in it.