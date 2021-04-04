Sara Ali Khan Shares Travel Throwback Pic, See Here

Sara Ali Khan regularly shares updates from her day to day life, travel, behind the scene moments of films and family snippets on Instagram. In her latest Instagram story, she has reposted a collage of throwback pictures with her best friend Jehan Handa. In the photos originally shared by Jehan, one can see the two of them enjoying different locations. In the first photo, they are posing in a cutesy countryside area while side hugging each other. The stunning picture also has snow clad mountains in the backdrop.

In the snap, Jehan can be seen wearing a maroon hoodie with grey trousers, while Sara is clad in a grey top and blue jeans. She has completed her look with a red muffler. The second snap shows the BFFs chilling by the beach. They are seen sitting and posing on a rock.

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen in a film titled Atrangi Re. The movie directed by Aanand L Rai will also feature Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film was originally scheduled to release on the Valentine’s Day this year, but due to the coronavirus situation in India, there was a delay in the post production of the film.

The film, bank rolled by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, will be released on August 6.

Apart from this, Sara also has The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline. In the movie, she will be seen opposite actor Vicky Kaushal. The science fiction film is going to be directed by Aditya Dhar and will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala.