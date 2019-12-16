Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Shines and Sparkles in Green Lehenga Choli, Posts Funny Shayari with Picture

Sara Ali Khan posted photos of herself in a green and gold lehenga choli alongwith a funny little poem talking about her own vanity.

News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan Shines and Sparkles in Green Lehenga Choli, Posts Funny Shayari with Picture
Image: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is at it again. The young Bollywood actress, who posts funny lines with the hashtag #SaraKiShayari, has posted a picture of herself wearing a heavily embroidered lehenga choli. The velvet green lehenga had golden zaari work on it. In the caption, Sara posted rhyming lines making fun of her own vanity.

The Simmba actress wrote, "A little sparkle, a lot of shine. But wanna know what it takes to be mine? Don't look for a sign, don't join a line. I don't drink so it takes just dine without wine. Look at me so full of myself, thinking someone will pine. Yes, you're right I did it all just to rhyme. Okay! Fine! Fine! Fine!"

Her quickly garnered more than one million likes on Instagram. Sara looked every bit gorgeous in the stunning ensemble as she kept her hair open and picked a pair of long earrings to complete her look.

On the work front, Sara has completed the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next romantic film with Karik Aaryan, slated to be released on Valentine's Day – February 14, 2020. Apart from this, Sara will also be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

