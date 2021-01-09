Sara Ali Khan Showers Baby Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan with Love in This Gorgeous Pic

Celebrity siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have once again taken the internet by storm after the big sister shared a picture with him. In the adorable photo taken during the night, the siblings are sitting under an orange tree and Sara is leaning on her brother’s shoulder. Sharing the photo, Sara posted a rhyming caption, “Orange you glad I’m your sister Well you better be mister‼️”

Admirers have been commenting on the pic and it has garnered over 9 lakh likes since it was posted 10 hours ago. Most fans posted heart and fire emojis on Sara’s picture.

Among her family members, Sara usually shares pictures with her brother. She recently shared tons of photographs on New Year with her friends and Ibrahim. Sara and Ibrahim were also seen welcoming the New Year sitting next to a bonfire.

Both siblings have a strong resemblance to their parents. Some of Sara’s features are similar to Amrita Singh, while Ibrahim looks completely like a young Saif Ali Khan.

Sara’s latest movie Coolie No. 1 was not received well by the audience and the critics. Earlier this year, Sara appeared opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. The movie was a sequel to the 2005 film of the same name which starred Sara’s father Saif. However, the new film failed to create an impression like its earlier version.

Sara is now going to be seen in Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush. The film also features Akshay Kumar and has been directed by Aanand L Rai.

The actor was questioned about co-star Kartik Aaryan on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show but her response has left fans wondering what went wrong between the two co-stars who were seemingly interested in each other earlier last year.