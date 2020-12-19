Sara Ali Khan Shows Her Funny Side in This Coolie No. 1 BTS Video

Sara Ali Khan is just three films old in Bollywood but already has a huge fan following. She keeps showing her fun-loving side to fans in her interviews and behind the scenes video. A new BTS video has surfaced from the sets of Coolie No. 1, where Sara can be seen having fun in the presence of actor Varun Dhawan and choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

The actress starts singing a song while practicing and can be seen enjoying herself. She continues singing the song and dancing when Varun grabs her and Ganesh says, “Sara, bus kar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

While many fans reacted with laughter emojis on Sara's video, some said that she looks 'cute'. Many of those who viewed this BTS video however said that Sara was overacting and called it ‘nonsense.’

Sara will be appearing with Varun in the remake of 1995 hit comedy Coolie No. 1. Recently, another BTS video of the film surfaced on social media as it was shared by Sara.

She was seen teasing Varun as he was being styled for the character of a nurse in the movie. Making fun of her co-star’s look, Sara called him Varuna Dhawan. She shared the video on her Instagram account and asked fans to meet the hottest nurse ever.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Introduces ‘Varuna’ Dhawan in This New BTS Video From Coolie No. 1 Set

After Coolie No. 1, the 25-year-old actor is also reportedly going to work in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Speaking about her screen time in movies, Sara recently said that it does not matter. She said that she is not in a position to compare things like these and is thankful to people like Rohit Shetty, David Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan that they are working with her.