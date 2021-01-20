Sara Ali Khan Shows Off Her 'Sandy Toes and Sunkissed Nose' in Stunning Pics from Maldives

While many Bollywood actors took a break over New Years and headed to some beach destination to chill, Sara Ali Khan was busy working on Atrangi Re. Shooting for the Aanand La Rai film has wrapped and the actress has finally taken a break to head to the most popular destination among B-Towners currently - Maldives.

Sara landed at the island nation on Tuesday and has been teasing her fans with pictures on her Instagram stories. Later she posted a set of photos showing the 25-year-old actress making the most of her me time there.

The Love Aaj Kal actress also posted sun-kissed pictures with the blue waters of Maldives in the backdrop, wearing a colourful outfit. The actress coordinated a bralette and a matching sarong. Posting the photos, Sara wrote in the caption, "Sandy toes and sunkissed nose."

Sara spent her New Years Eve with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at a bonfire party. Posting photos of them from the evening, she said, "With my brother it's always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears and forever is there to wipe all my tears."

She also recently shared a stunning picture of herself as enjoying the sunset from a rooftop. The actress also captioned the post in her poetic style where she called witnessing the ‘setting sun’ is a day 'well done’.

She was last seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film failed to impress critics, as well as the audience. The actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Atrangi Re. The project stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai and will mark Sara’s first collaboration with both the actors.