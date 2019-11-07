Sara Ali Khan Shows She was a Heroine at Heart Even as a Kid, Internet Goes 'Aww...'
Sara Ali Khan shared photos of herself dressed up as a heroine in childhood, with a caption that said that she was always ready to face the camera.
Images: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan keeps showing off her sense of rhyming and timing with the hashtag #SaraKiShaayri. Now, the Kedarnath star has come up with a new hashtag for herself - #SaraKaDrama.
Sara is pretty active on social media, and keeps treating her fans with regular updates. Now, the two-film-old actress has shared three adorable pictures from her childhood. Dressed in traditional Indian clothes, Sara can be seen posing for the camera. She is also wearing some really heavy jewellery, probably belonging to her mother Amrita Singh.
She hilariously captioned the pictures as, "Waiting for my shot since 2000 🔜 🏻♀️#apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama"
Check out the adorable photos below:
With these pictures, it has obviously become evident how passionate she is about acting and 'drama'. Sara has a graduate degree in history and political science from Columbia University. However, born to actor parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the actress has said that she always wanted to act in films.
After acting in Simmba and Kedarnath, she will soon be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next film. The film is currently in its post-production.
-
