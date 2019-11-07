Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Shows She was a Heroine at Heart Even as a Kid, Internet Goes 'Aww...'

Sara Ali Khan shared photos of herself dressed up as a heroine in childhood, with a caption that said that she was always ready to face the camera.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sara Ali Khan Shows She was a Heroine at Heart Even as a Kid, Internet Goes 'Aww...'
Images: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan keeps showing off her sense of rhyming and timing with the hashtag #SaraKiShaayri. Now, the Kedarnath star has come up with a new hashtag for herself - #SaraKaDrama.

Sara is pretty active on social media, and keeps treating her fans with regular updates. Now, the two-film-old actress has shared three adorable pictures from her childhood. Dressed in traditional Indian clothes, Sara can be seen posing for the camera. She is also wearing some really heavy jewellery, probably belonging to her mother Amrita Singh.

She hilariously captioned the pictures as, "Waiting for my shot since 2000 🔜 🏻♀️#apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama"

Check out the adorable photos below:

With these pictures, it has obviously become evident how passionate she is about acting and 'drama'. Sara has a graduate degree in history and political science from Columbia University. However, born to actor parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the actress has said that she always wanted to act in films.

After acting in Simmba and Kedarnath, she will soon be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next film. The film is currently in its post-production.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram