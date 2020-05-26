MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan Shows the Perfect Way to Do 'Adab' with New and Old Pics of Herself

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a collage of her pictures doing 'Adab', a hand gesture meaning respect and politeness. The collage also included her childhood pictures.

On Eid-ul-Fitr 2020, Sara Ali Khan extended warm wishes to her Instagram family. She also shared a collage, including two of her childhood pictures.


Sharing it on her Instagram story, Sara wrote ‘Eid Mubarak’ and added various star GIFs. She has also put her own GIF in which she is doing ‘Adaab’.


Sara Ali Khan


Earlier in the day, the Love Aaj Kal actress also shared a never-seen-before image of herself to mark the festival.


View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak✨ #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on



On the acting front, Sara will soon be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1. The film is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is being directed by David Dhawan.


Apart from Coolie No.1, she will also be a part of a romantic drama film that is being directed by Aanand L.Rai and is written by Himanshu Sharma. Titled Atrangi Re, in the film she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Zeeshan Ayub and Nimrat Kaur too will be seen in the film which is slated for a Valentine 2021 release.


Director Aanand had shared the teaser of the film on Twitter. “Saat rang ishq ke...aathvaan Atrangi Re...Presenting #AtrangiRe... An @arrahman musical... Releasing on Valentine's 202...Written by: #HimanshuSharma,” read the caption.

