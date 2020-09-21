Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor Likely to be Called for Questioning in Drugs Probe: Report

Sources have claimed that Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are likely to be called for questioning this week in the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Their names came up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty.

NDTV quoted sources that said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) might summon these actresses in connection with the first case registered by the agency, which is said to have been based on the WhatsApp messaged retrieved from Rhea's mobile phone.

"During the preliminary investigation in the first case registered based on the retrieved WhatsApp messages of Rhea Chakraborty, few other actors name have come up including Sara Ali Khan and Shradda Kapoor. Both will be asked to join the investigation this week, summons will be issued soon," an officer part of the investigation told NDTV.

The NCB had registered a second case based on the seizure of 59 grams of marijuana in which over 15 people have been arrested. Rhea was arrested on September 9 on charges of organizing drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14. Rhea was questioned for three days before her arrest on charges of arranging drugs for Sushant Rajput, and had reportedly named some stars in connection with drugs use.

Meanwhile, Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha reached NCB Office in Mumbai on Monday. Her questioning by the NCB is to be carried out today. SSR's business manager Shruti Modi has also been called by the NCB. Shruti Modi's questioning was postponed on September 16 after a member of the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) team had tested positive for coronavirus.