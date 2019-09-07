Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor Refused to Join Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Recently, Kartik Aaryan revealed his look from much anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer is speculated to release on July 31, 2020. Anees Bazmee will direct the horror-comedy. While Kartik's name has been locked in as the film's lead actor, a lead actress is yet to be announced.

Reportedly, actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are said to be approached by the makers for the same. "The makers were keen to cast Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role opposite Kartik on the show. They had even approached Shraddha but things did not work out as she had prior commitments. Shraddha did show her interest but given her date issues, things did not move further," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

The same was reported by the portal for Sara.

Currently, Shraddha is basking in the success of her recently released film Saaho, which also marked her Telugu debut. Released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, and Malayalam, on August 30, the film has successfully sailed the 300 crore mark.

Her multi-starrer film Chhichhore has also hit theaters on Friday. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharm and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others.

Sara, on the other hand, is currently busy with the filming of Coolie No 1, which is a reprise version of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer original. The actress will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen starring with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.