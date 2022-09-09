Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill Dating Rumours True? Latter’s Friend Drops Hint With Cryptic Birthday Wish

The Bollywood diva, Sara Ali Khan and Cricketer Shubman Gill have sparked dating rumours after a video went viral on the internet of them having dinner together, last month. The clip was shared on TikTok that shows a woman spotting both of them at Bastian in Mumbai. On Thursday, Shubman turned a year older and birthday wishes have been pouring in for the cricketer. One of his friends Khushpreet Singh Aulakh shared a series of photos to wish Shubman a happy birthday.

But what caught the attention of the eagle eye fans was an excerpt from his caption which stated ‘Bahut Sara pyaar’. The caption of the post read: “Happiest birthday to My Main Man , The OG , Annoying and the google graduated baby But honestly My life would suck without you I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses , google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone.” However, Shubman’s friend has changed his Instagram account into a private one.

Earlier, the Simbaa actress was rumoured to be dating her Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, she recently confirmed that she dated him.

Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 with Jahnvi Kapoor, during the chat filmmaker Karan Johar reminded her of her confession of wanting to date Kartik. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen,” Karan pointed out to which Sara replied, “Yeah,” confirming the relationship.

Meanwhile, there are also rumours that Shubman was dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar for quite a few times. However, rumours of their break-up have surfaced after their fans notice that the duo have unfollowed each other. Soon after this, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were clicked at dinner together.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.

