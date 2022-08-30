Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill Spark Dating Rumours After Video from Their Dinner Date Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan has sent internet into a frenzy after a video of her having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill went viral on social media. This video has fuelled speculation that Sara and Shubman are dating.

The quick video, shared on TikTok, shows a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’, followed by a clip and a still of the actress sitting with the cricketer. Other reports also suggested that the two were in Dubai.

Sara previously dated Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. They co-starred in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which tanked at the box office.

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

It was earlier reported that Shubman was dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan recently confirmed that she dated Kartik Aaryan.

When Sara made a recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar reminded her of her previous confession of wanting to date Kartik and pointed out that all the love confessions on the couch reached fruition. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen,” Karan pointed out to which Sara replied, “Yeah,” confirming the relationship.

When Karan prodded her to name an actor she wishes to date now, Sara shied away from naming a star. However, she went on to name Vijay Deverakonda but not before ensuring that she is only joking. Later in the rapid-fire round, Janhvi and Sara seemingly confirmed that Vijay is dating his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

