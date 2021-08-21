Sara Ali Khan Sizzles in Peach-Coloured Bikini Top, See Pictures

Actress Sara Ali Khan has emerged as a talented star within a short span of time. The 26-year-old has only done four films, but garnered a huge fan following on social media. Sara has 34.2 million followers on Instagram where she keeps her fans hooked to her sizzling pictures. On Friday, Sara dropped two new pictures clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshta. Dressed in a peach-coloured two-piece bikini, the 26-year-old has amplified the glamour quotient while posing for camera.

Sara combined her bikini top with a snake-print shirt, while the wavy hair and minimal makeup only added to her beauty. “The eyes shout what the lips fear to say. So if you have something to hide you’d better look away,” her caption read.

Not just her followers, fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also mesmerised by the stunning pictures as he left heart and eye-heart emojis in the comment section.

Sara’s recent pictures in which she was wearing a black thigh-high slit skirt and matching bikini top also raised several eyeballs.

Professionally, Sara will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s musical romantic drama Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film was scheduled to release this month, but the second wave of Covid-19 pushed the post-production work.

The 26-year-old was last seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The remake of the 1995 was digitally released on Christmas last year but failed to recreate the magic of the original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Sara made her debut with romantic disaster drama Kedarnath in 2018. Paired with Sushant Singh Rajput, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial received mixed reviews, but was praised for Sushant and Sara’s performances. The soundtrack by Amit Trivedi also received tremendous response, and the unfortunate demise of Sushant last year further popularised the film’s songs.

