Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor Post Cutest Childhood Photos to Wish Their Dads on Father's Day
Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor went into throwback mode to wish their fathers Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor with sepia toned photos from their childhood.
Images: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan was absolutely adorable as a kid and the actress reminded fans of her cuteness with some throwback photos from her childhood. To wish her abba Saif Ali Khan on Father's Day, the Simmba actress posted some sepia-toned photos from when she was a little kid. The candid shots show a young Saif spending some playful moments with his first-born.
In the caption, Sara thanked her father for always being there for her, for being her partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching her how to read, and for being patient, loving and compassionate with her as she grew up.
Happy Fathers’ Day Abba ❤️ Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime
The father-daughter pair seem to share a unique bond, and we got a glimpse of that when the two appeared together on Koffee With Karan earlier this year. Sara, Saif's daughter with ex-wife Amrita Singh, was born when the Omkara actor was just 25 years old.
Another Bollywood actress who went into throwback mode on Father's Day was Sonam, to wish dad Anil Kapoor. Along with a picture of her kiddie self in her father's arms, she wrote, "One day definitely isn't enough to celebrate how much you mean to me. Dad, you have always been my superhero. Happy Father's Day!! Love you so much."
Sonam and Anil shared screenspace for the first time in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The actress will next be seen in the film The Zoya Factor, which stars Dulquer Salmaan.
Anushka Sharma posted a wish for her 'hero forever'saying, "You are the coolest dad a girl can have and are THE best inspiration. Thank you for teaching me to always do the right thing no matter how hard it is."
From taking silly selfies like these to letting me make ponytails in your hair (while you still had them ) ... You are the coolest dad a girl can have and are THE best inspiration . Thank you for teaching me to always do the right thing no matter how hard it is or what the consequences may be... Love you Papa ❤️ #MyHeroForever
Here are other Bollywood daughters wishing their dads.
I don’t know if I believe in mirrors to souls, but when we smile, you and I, our noses crinkle in the same way, as if choreographed, and our cheeks balloon up just so...to see your face at the end of a long day makes me feel I’m home, no matter where in the world we are, so maybe, just maybe, when I look at us in a picture, sharing a joke, I become a believer xx #carriedawayonFathersDay
twenty six years later and you still haven’t failed to amuse me, spoil me & make me laugh most. thank you, for encouraging me to reach the stars while reminding me to keep my feet firmly on the ground. i love you papa, i’m so proud to be your baby girl for the rest of eternity. #happyfathersday
