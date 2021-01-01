Sara Ali Khan Spends New Years Eve with Ibrahim, Saif-Kareena Host Cosy Family Dinner

Bollywood celebrities have been welcoming the New Year in their own way. While some went away on a New Year getaway, others spent it at home with family.

Saif Ali Khan spent his New Year's Eve with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan and their toddlers Taimur and Inaaya, while his older kids Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan were together elsewhere. The siblings spent some bonding time together around a bonfire.

Sara uploaded a loving photo with her brother and wrote that she finds his company comforting, in her own style that she calls 'Sara ki shayari'. "Happy New Years, With my brother it’s always the best cheers, He takes away all my fears, And forever is there to wipe all my tears," she said. In the photo, Ibrahim looks a lot Saif from his Aashik Aawara days.

Saif and Kareena celebrated New Year with a lavish spread, surrounded by family and friends. Soha shared a Reel video where she, husband Kunal Kemmu, Saif and Kareena can be seen sitting around the table, enjoying their dinner. Saif can be seen trying to carve the meat as the others chatted. Actresses Kritika Kamra and Shikha Talsania were also at the dinner.

Saif and Kareena have been using the New Year break to catch up with their extended family members over lunch and dinner get-togethers. They were at the Kapoor family's Christmas lunch, while Kareena also hosted a separate dinner for her cousins later. The couple is expecting their second child together soon.