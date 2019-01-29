LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Spills Beans on Her Personal Life, Reveals Veer Pahariya is the 'Only One I've Dated'

Sara Ali Khan has spilled the beans on her personal life.

News18.com

January 29, 2019
Ever since she stole our hearts as Mandakani Mukku Mishra or simply Mukku in Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan's star has been on the rise. The actress' off-screen candid nature and upbeat presence has also garnered a large fan following.

Recently in an interview with Famously Filmfare, Sara was at her candid best as she spilled the beans on her personal life. The actress revealed that Veer Pahariya was the only guy she had dated. Veer is union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s grandson.

Sara and Veer’s pictures went viral in 2016. The two were then rumoured to have broken up. “He’s the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.” When asked if they had a bad break up as was reported by tabloids, she said, “My heart has not broken. It is all good, I promise."

During her coffee debut on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan made several revelations, including her wish to date actor Kartik Aaryan. Later at an event, Sara's Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh played cupid and introduced her to Kartik. The Gully Boy star even made the two hold hands and said, “Glad, you guys have met."

Kartik was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety alongside Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. He is currently gearing up for the release of Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Sara, who's basking in the success of Simmba, is yet to announce her next project.

