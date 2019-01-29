English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan Spills Beans on Her Personal Life, Reveals Veer Pahariya is the 'Only One I've Dated'
Sara Ali Khan has spilled the beans on her personal life.
Sara Ali Khan has spilled the beans on her personal life.
Ever since she stole our hearts as Mandakani Mukku Mishra or simply Mukku in Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan's star has been on the rise. The actress' off-screen candid nature and upbeat presence has also garnered a large fan following.
Recently in an interview with Famously Filmfare, Sara was at her candid best as she spilled the beans on her personal life. The actress revealed that Veer Pahariya was the only guy she had dated. Veer is union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s grandson.
Sara and Veer’s pictures went viral in 2016. The two were then rumoured to have broken up. “He’s the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.” When asked if they had a bad break up as was reported by tabloids, she said, “My heart has not broken. It is all good, I promise."
During her coffee debut on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan made several revelations, including her wish to date actor Kartik Aaryan. Later at an event, Sara's Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh played cupid and introduced her to Kartik. The Gully Boy star even made the two hold hands and said, “Glad, you guys have met."
Kartik was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety alongside Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. He is currently gearing up for the release of Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon.
On the other hand, Sara, who's basking in the success of Simmba, is yet to announce her next project.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Recently in an interview with Famously Filmfare, Sara was at her candid best as she spilled the beans on her personal life. The actress revealed that Veer Pahariya was the only guy she had dated. Veer is union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s grandson.
Sara and Veer’s pictures went viral in 2016. The two were then rumoured to have broken up. “He’s the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.” When asked if they had a bad break up as was reported by tabloids, she said, “My heart has not broken. It is all good, I promise."
During her coffee debut on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan made several revelations, including her wish to date actor Kartik Aaryan. Later at an event, Sara's Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh played cupid and introduced her to Kartik. The Gully Boy star even made the two hold hands and said, “Glad, you guys have met."
Kartik was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety alongside Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. He is currently gearing up for the release of Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon.
On the other hand, Sara, who's basking in the success of Simmba, is yet to announce her next project.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Featuring Aishwarya, SRK, Alia Celebrates Glamour of Bollywood
- Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: The Renewed Challenge to Take on Xiaomi Starts Off Well
- Vidhu Vinod Chopra Avoids Direct Answer on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
- Four More Shots Please! Review: A Mess that Struggles to Find its Central Theme
- Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel to launch in India today: How to watch Livestream, Expected Price And More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results