Sara Ali Khan Spotted Outside Aanand L Rai's Office, Greets Paps with Namaste

Actress Sara Ali Khan is often seen posing on paparazzi's demand whenever she steps out. The Simmba star, who has started working after months of spending time at home due to the coronavirus lockdown, greeted paparazzi with Namaste on Tuesday outside filmmaker Aanand L Rai's office in Mumbai.

The Kedarnath actress was spotted in a soft pink kurta and a printed pair of pyjamas. Sara was also wearing pink bangles on her left hand and carrying a matching handbag.

She has signed Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re, which also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The movie has been written by Himanshu Sharma and is being produced by T-series, Colour Yellow Production and Cape of Good Films. It will hit theatres on February 14, 2021.

The actress took to Instagram in January to inform her followers that she had joined the Raanjhanaa director for his forthcoming movie. She wrote, "I can't believe my luck. My next film : ATRANGI RE. Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir in an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself."

Sara's post carried a photo, where Akshay and Dhanush can be seen giving a peck on her cheek.

On June 28 she shared a picture with the Atrangi Re team to wish Rai a happy birthday. In that photo, she was seen with Akshay, Dhanush and Rai.

The actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal (2020).