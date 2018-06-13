English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sara Ali Khan Spotted While Shopping with Mom Amrita Singh in Hyderabad
The actress was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh to the popular shopping destination. The mother daughter duo - dressed in casual Indian attire - were clicked while sifting through accessories.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Sara Ali Khan - who is in Hyderabad to shoot her upcoming film Simmba - was recently spotted while shopping at the city’s iconic Laad Bazaar. The actress was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh to the popular shopping destination. The mother daughter duo - dressed in casual Indian attire - were clicked while sifting through accessories.
The shooting for her upcoming project Simbaa commenced last week at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film Studio and the actress decided to take out time for street shopping. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simbaa - the official remake of 2015 Telugu hit Temper is slated for December release. The film also features actor Ranveer Singh who essays the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao.
Sara will also be seen in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier in the year, Kedarnath ran into legal trouble after its director Abhishek Kapoor had a bitter fall out with the producer Prernaa Arora over the film’s release date.
Also Watch
The shooting for her upcoming project Simbaa commenced last week at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film Studio and the actress decided to take out time for street shopping. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simbaa - the official remake of 2015 Telugu hit Temper is slated for December release. The film also features actor Ranveer Singh who essays the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao.
Sara will also be seen in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier in the year, Kedarnath ran into legal trouble after its director Abhishek Kapoor had a bitter fall out with the producer Prernaa Arora over the film’s release date.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For