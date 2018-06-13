Sara Ali Khan Spotted While Shopping with Mom Amrita Singh in Hyderabad

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan🌀 (@saraalikhan_1) on Jun 11, 2018 at 11:10pm PDT

Actor Sara Ali Khan - who is in Hyderabad to shoot her upcoming film Simmba - was recently spotted while shopping at the city’s iconic Laad Bazaar. The actress was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh to the popular shopping destination. The mother daughter duo - dressed in casual Indian attire - were clicked while sifting through accessories.The shooting for her upcoming project Simbaa commenced last week at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film Studio and the actress decided to take out time for street shopping. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simbaa - the official remake of 2015 Telugu hit Temper is slated for December release. The film also features actor Ranveer Singh who essays the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao.Sara will also be seen in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier in the year, Kedarnath ran into legal trouble after its director Abhishek Kapoor had a bitter fall out with the producer Prernaa Arora over the film’s release date.