Sara Ali Khan Starts Her Day with a Splash as She Posts New Video from Vacation

Sara Ali Khan's holiday spirits are high as the actress cannot stop sharing happy moments from her vacation with friend Kamya Arora. The actress has now posted a super-cool video where she can be seen making a splash in the pool with her hair. She could be seen wearing a pastel bikini, of which she had previously posted pictures from the vacation.

"Start your day with a splash," the actress wrote on Instagram. Although she did not mention clearly where she was, she posted more pictures from the holiday and captioned them, "Take me back to the backwaters already," making us think she was vacationing in Kerala.

Check it out below:

Before her vacation, she was seen celebrating Christmas with her father Saif Ali Khan. Her Christmas party picture with brother Ibrahim also became viral on the internet, especially because of Ibrahim's uncanny resemblance to his father. "Red nose reindeer White snowflake Virgin eggnog Christmas cake Get the party started It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake," she captioned the post.

