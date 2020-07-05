Sara Ali Khan Strikes Style Symmetry with Mom Amrita Singh, See Pics

Actress Sara Ali Khan on Saturday posted a quirky snapshot where she is seen twinning with her mom Amrita Singh.

In the picture, Sara and Amrita wear exactly similar outfits. Even their masks are of the same design.

"Mommy's day out. #twinning #winning," captioned the actress.

The full-sleeve multicoloured salwar kameez the mother-daughter duo wear have been designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, mentioned as "Gulabo" by Khosla.

While Sara teams up her attire with matching earrings, Amrita Singh completes her look with matching multicoloured shoes.

Netizens were impressed with Sara and her mom's style symmetry.

"You have your mother's eyes," commented user.

"Elegant ladies," shared another user.

"You both look stunning," expressed another user.

Sara will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's comedy flick "Coolie No 1". The film is a remake of Dhawan's 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more