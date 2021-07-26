Sara Ali Khan Stuns in Her 'Laal Kamaal' Lehenga; See Photos

Sara Ali Khan is definitely the next big thing in Bollywood. Along with being an outstanding actor, she is also a fitness freak. Her journey of body transformation from 125 kgs to her present weight has been pretty impressive. In her toned body, the actress successfully pulls off all outfits. From bikini look to western outfits, Sara looks glamorous as ever. However, when it comes to traditional, her elegance and grace are unmatchable.

Sara has a fondness for traditional attires and her Instagram timeline speaks for the same. Apart from her stunning looks and acting chops, Sara has an outstanding ability to rhyme her captions. At times, they are witty and sometimes, the rhymes leave her fans in splits.

Today, on July 26, the actress shared some stunning clicks from a recent photoshoot. Dressed in a red lehenga, Sara looked gorgeous. In the first portrait click, she gave a side pose and the focus was on her face, while in the second, Sara was seen flaunting her abs as well. To complete the look, she wore silver earrings and a multi-layered necklace. The accessories did not overpower the outfit and looked quite subtle. Sara completed the look with a red-tint eyeshadow, blush, and nude lipstick.

While sharing the pictures, in the caption she wrote, “Laal Kamaal, Kyunki without any Sawaal, TBZ is dhamaal.”

This is not it, two days back, on July 24 the actress had shared some pictures where she donned a gorgeous lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The pink lehenga with white flower print will catch your attention in a fraction of seconds.

It appears as if Sara has become the ambassador of lehengas, as she simply enhances the entire outfit.

The actress, whose last project was Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan, will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial, romantic drama, Atrangi Re. The film, which will be produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, will also star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

