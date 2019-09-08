Sara Ali Khan Stuns in Vintage Aesthetics in New Magazine Photoshoot, See Pics
Sara Ali Khan sizzles on the cover of Elle Magazine.
Sara Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)
Sara Ali Khan may be two-films old, but her insanely gorgeous looks and free-spirited personality have made her the nation's new sweetheart. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan, Sara won hearts with her first public appearance in Koffee With Karan, where she dropped truth bombs and name-checked a few celebrities, one of whom is her rumoured beau.
The actor who has a huge fan base on Instagram with about 12.9 million followers, recently shared a series of pictures from the photoshoot of Elle Magazine. Sara looked gorgeous in vintage aesthetics with minimal make-up and beach waves. In one of the pictures, Sara looked like a total 'gangsta' covering her face in a blue and white hoodie.
Take a look at the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
Did you ever stop to think, and forget to start again? — Winnie the Pooh ♀️♀️♀️
View this post on Instagram
Read my lips Then read between the lines A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on
♠️ Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @tarun_khiwal Styling: @malini_banerji (@alexandermcqueen �Art direction: @prashish_moore Writer: @nevillebhandara Hair: @danielcbauer Makeup: @namratasoni Production: @p.productions_ Assisted By: @saaniya07 (Styling), @aishh_b , @ananya_panigrahi (Intern)
View this post on Instagram
The knowledge that makes us cherish innocence makes innocence unattainable.⚠️ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on
Shot by: @nirvairrai , @kanakaksharma , @shiven9 Edited by: @kanakaksharma
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel titled Aaj Kal. The film will also star Kartik Aaryan, who is rumoured to be her boyfriend. Sara Ali Khan made headlines when she said on Koffee With Karan that she wanted to date Kartik. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2020.
She will also be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan, slated to release on May 1, 2020.
