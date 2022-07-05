Sara Ali Khan Stylishly Poses With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on London Streets, See Her Vacay Pics

Bollywood celebrities strolling on the streets of London has become a quite common site of late. It is no secret that Sara Ali Khan is also holidaying in London as her online family has all the updates about her travel diaries. Continuing the trajectory on Tuesday, the actress once again, treated her fans to glimpses of her London vacation and her “tribe”. This time it appears that Sara’s latest post is more of a photo dump of her holiday, where she was accompanied by her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Apart from updating her fans about her envying trip, the series of pictures also gave us all a sneak peek of Sara’s vacation wardrobe.

Adding on to her ongoing rhyming caption series, Sara dropped the pictures with a funny caption and wrote, “Summer vibe. With my tribe. Kindly like, share, and subscribe.” In the first picture, the sister and brother duo can be seen standing in between a busy street and striking a pose at the camera. Decked in bright casuals, both of them looked their stylish best. Sara donned a funky neon crop jacket, atop a grey crop t-shirt on blue ripped boyfriend jeans. Pairing it all with white sneakers, a neon sling bag, and dashing sunglasses, Sara looked very smart.

On the other hand, Ibrahim looked dapper in a royal blue sweatshirt atop blue denim jeans and white sneakers. He also chose to complete his look with stylish sunglasses. In another picture, Sara can be seen sitting in a car, clad in a fuchsia co-ord set and black sunglasses. In another picture the actress is striking a pose by a tree, wearing the same neon jacket atop a white crop top and black running pants. She completed her look with white and black sneakers. The fourth post is a boomerang made in a gym, wherein Sara can be seen goofily posing with her friends.

On the work front, the actress was last seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. Next, Sara will be seen sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in their upcoming untitled project. Apart from this, Sara will also be seen alongside Vikrant Massey in Gaslight.

