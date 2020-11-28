Sara Ali Khan Sweats it Out with 'Thalaiva' Dhanush in the Gym for Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan has found a new workout partner and its non-other than South superstar Dhanush. Sara recently took to Instagram stories to post a glimpse from their work out session. It was ‘abs day’ for the two.

Sharing the clip, Sara wrote, “Training with Thalaiva.” Sara, who is known for her gym looks, picked a maroon tee and orange shorts for the day. Dhanush, on the other hand, donned a blue T-shirt paired with white trousers.

Dhanush and Sara are currently in Delhi to shoot the final schedule of their film Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar. Dhanush had shared a monochrome picture of himself on Instagram and wrote, “#atrangire #delhi #finalschedule thank you for the pic @harjeetsphotography”.

The major portion of the film has already been shot in Varanasi earlier this year. However, the shooting was put to halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

This Aanand L. Rai movie is set in two different eras where Sara will be seen romancing with both Akshay and Dhanush. The film will have a lot of humour with two stories running parallel. It has been mostly shot in Madurai and Bihar. Sara will play a double role in the film.

Meanwhile, Sara’s other project Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan is all set to take the audience on a laughter ride on the Christmas eve. The trailer of the film was dropped earlier in the day.

Sara also shared it on her social media handle and captioned, “Intezar khatam aur entertainment shuru! This Christmas, get ready to take a fun-filled laughter riot, #CoolieNo1OnPrime, trailer out now”.

The film will release on Amazon Prime. The film is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name and is directed by David Dhawan.