Sara Ali Khan Takes Subway Ride in New York, Covers Face to Beat the Chill
Sara Ali Khan shared several pics from her vacay in New York City. The actress will next feature in a rom-com with Kartik Aaryan.
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan might have had a penchant for looking gorgeous in her films, red carpet events or magazine covers, but she also slays in no make-up looks and track-pants on vacation. The actress, who is currently traveling with her girlfriends in New York, posted pictures from her trip where she could be seen looking like a chic model-off-duty with Pink sweatshirts and white pants.
In the pictures posted by Sara on Instagram, we see her posing with Sydney Segal, her friend from Freshman year at Columbia University. Sara's pink sweatshirt reads "Girls Girls" and so does her quirky caption. Sara, who often uses fun poems as captions with #SarakiShayari, wrote one for this as well, and talked about how it was important for girls to empower other girls.
Check it out below:
In another pic, she was seen travelling in the subway, with her face covered with a stole. She captioned the image "subway chillies".
On the work front, Sara is doing filmmaker David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020. She will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel with rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shashi Tharoor Has One Word to Describe Maharashtra Politics: Snollygoster
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds to Next Year, as Things Aren’t Quite Right
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1