Sara Ali Khan Takes Subway Ride in New York, Covers Face to Beat the Chill

Sara Ali Khan shared several pics from her vacay in New York City. The actress will next feature in a rom-com with Kartik Aaryan.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan Takes Subway Ride in New York, Covers Face to Beat the Chill
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan might have had a penchant for looking gorgeous in her films, red carpet events or magazine covers, but she also slays in no make-up looks and track-pants on vacation. The actress, who is currently traveling with her girlfriends in New York, posted pictures from her trip where she could be seen looking like a chic model-off-duty with Pink sweatshirts and white pants.

In the pictures posted by Sara on Instagram, we see her posing with Sydney Segal, her friend from Freshman year at Columbia University. Sara's pink sweatshirt reads "Girls Girls" and so does her quirky caption. Sara, who often uses fun poems as captions with #SarakiShayari, wrote one for this as well, and talked about how it was important for girls to empower other girls.

Check it out below:

In another pic, she was seen travelling in the subway, with her face covered with a stole. She captioned the image "subway chillies".

abcd

On the work front, Sara is doing filmmaker David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020. She will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel with rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

