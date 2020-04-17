MOVIES

Sara Ali Khan Takes TikTok Challenge With Ibrahim, Mother Amrita Singh And It's Hilarious

Sara Ali Khan Takes TikTok Challenge With Ibrahim, Mother Amrita Singh And It's Hilarious

Sara Ali Khan participated in a very popular TikTok challenge with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan where they answered questions about the family.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Friday shared a video of herself with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mum Amrita Singh.

In the clip, the trio can be seen taking up a TikTok challenge, which tests how well the participants know each other.


Sharing the fun-filled session on Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actor wrote, "The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King (sic)".


Earlier, Sara had shared a monochrome picture of herself along with some profound brainstorming. “Our hearts, minds and souls aren't in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong#staypositive #staysafe,” the caption read.

Sara will be next seen in the remake of Coolie No.1. The film also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever are also part of the project. The David Dhawan directorial is a remake of the 1995 release of the same. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.


She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re. The film is slated for a February 2021 release.


