Sara Ali Khan Talked Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Out of Their No-Kiss On-Screen Pact

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The couple got married in 2012 after dating for years. However, it came as a big surprise when their no-kiss on-screen policy was revealed. Yes, apparently, after their wedding, Kareena and Saif decided they will no longer kiss their co-stars in films. It was at the behest of Sara Ali Khan that the couple decided to change their minds about the no-kissing clause in their film contracts. A few years ago, Sara suggested both of them do away with the pact as kissing is very normal in Bollywood films now.

Kareena revealed this story when she appeared as a guest on Famously Filmfare, a celebrity chat show. The actress said, "Not many people know, in fact it was Sara who actually we discussed it with. She was like, I think that's really silly because you all are actors, and you know, the films that are being made today, there's nothing wrong if two characters have to kiss each other. Like Ki and Ka we (Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor) were husband and wife. Now I can't be like, okay we can't kiss each other and it has to be that flower waala peck."

Sara added, "Listen, guys as long as you all don't kiss off-screen, I think you should go ahead and kiss on screen."

It’s a well-known fact that Sara and Kareena share a very close bond. Last year, the young star kid made an appearance on Kareena’s radio show 104.8 Ishq, What Women Want. On the show, Sara discussed the difference between relationships 20 years ago with the modern-day.

Sara is the eldest daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. Sara, who is celebrating her birthday today, is known for her performances in Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie no.1. She will share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

