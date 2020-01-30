Sara Ali Khan Teases Kartik Aaryan, Says 'You Are Ready For Relationship But Not Marriage'
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan never leave a chance to pull each other's leg. Recently, the actress teased him on the sets of a singing reality show.
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Photos
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, are probably the most shipped on-screen couple of the B-town right now. The two steal the limelight wherever they go as they are busy in the promotions of their upcoming romantic drama Love Aaj Kal.
Recently, the actors, lovingly called 'SarTik', made an appearance at the singing reality show Indian Idol 11. The actors revealed many secrets on the sets. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the duo was impressed with the performance of Rohit Raut, one of the contestants in the show. Rohit sang Bekhayali, which prompted Kartik to confess how he used to complete one of his crush’s homework when he was a child.
Later, the show’s host Aditya Narayan called Kartik and Sara for a game of truths, where the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said that he can’t marry anytime soon due to his work commitments. This gave Sara a chance to pull Kartik’s leg. She asked him, “You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?”
The episode will air this coming weekend.
Their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal is a reboot of the 2009 film of the same name, which starred Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Both the movies are helmed by Imtiaz Ali.
The Sara and Kartik-starrer is set to hit the silver screen on February 14, which is also celebrated as Valentine’s Day.
