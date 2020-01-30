Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Teases Kartik Aaryan, Says 'You Are Ready For Relationship But Not Marriage'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan never leave a chance to pull each other's leg. Recently, the actress teased him on the sets of a singing reality show.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Photos
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Photos

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, are probably the most shipped on-screen couple of the B-town right now. The two steal the limelight wherever they go as they are busy in the promotions of their upcoming romantic drama Love Aaj Kal.

Recently, the actors, lovingly called 'SarTik', made an appearance at the singing reality show Indian Idol 11. The actors revealed many secrets on the sets. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the duo was impressed with the performance of Rohit Raut, one of the contestants in the show. Rohit sang Bekhayali, which prompted Kartik to confess how he used to complete one of his crush’s homework when he was a child.

Later, the show’s host Aditya Narayan called Kartik and Sara for a game of truths, where the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said that he can’t marry anytime soon due to his work commitments. This gave Sara a chance to pull Kartik’s leg. She asked him, “You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?”

The episode will air this coming weekend.

Their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal is a reboot of the 2009 film of the same name, which starred Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Both the movies are helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

The Sara and Kartik-starrer is set to hit the silver screen on February 14, which is also celebrated as Valentine’s Day.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram