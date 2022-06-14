Sara Ali Khan Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput For The Many Firsts On His 2nd Death Anniversary

Sara Ali Khan remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture she clicked with Sushant, likely during the making of their film Kedarnath, and thanked SSR for the many firsts he has given her in her professional and personal life.

“From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever,” she wrote.

Besides Sara, Rhea Chakraborty also shared a number of pictures from the time they were dating and remembered him. In the pictures, the actors were seen sharing a few romantic moments during one of their vacations. She shared the pictures and wrote, “Miss you every day …”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also penned an emotional note in his memory. “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for,” she wrote on Instagram. “Kindness, compassion, and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence,” she added.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai house. His untimely shook the country, with his death being investigated by CBI and findings from the case constantly making the headlines.

