Sara Ali Khan: There's Not a Single Knock-knock Joke Ibrahim Has Known Before It's Shot

Sara Ali Khan is fun to keep up with on Instagram. The actress is widely considered, amongst fans, as one of the most real stars out there, and everyone loves her funny and quirky videos with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the photo-video sharing app. Some of her most interesting and viral posts are the so-bad-they’re-good knock-knock jokes and the ‘Namaste Darshako’ Vlog series, in which she shows off her reporting skills.

“It happens impromptu," says Sara. “There are times when I watch my video and realise that my hair is not looking nice or I should have smiled more but I won’t reshoot it because I think the reason people like it is that it happens at this core of the moment. I just grab Ibrahim and he won’t know what’s coming. I promise there’s not a single knock-knock joke that Ibrahim has known before it’s been shot. And, there’s not been a single Instagram post that I have reshot as far as my knock-knock jokes or ‘Namaste Darshako’ are concerned. They are one-take okays, unlike my films."

Sara is currently gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also stars Dhanush. Akshay Kumar will have an extended cameo in the film. The romantic drama, written by Rai’s long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma, reportedly follows a non-linear narrative of two romantic relationships set in two different timelines. The film is scheduled to release on August 6 this year.

When asked if she’s hopeful about the film’s theatrical release, Sara says, “I have seen Atrangi Re and I have loved the film. It doesn’t matter to me where it comes out. I think people are going to enjoy the film whether it plays in theatre or on their phone. It’s an honest story that we have told with a lot of love. Aanand ji is the most loving and compassionate person I know. I think when your emotions are so pure and they come from such a real space, there’s something about them that just connects. I’m really hoping that the other people feel the same way because I definitely feel that way about it."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here