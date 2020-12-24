Sara Ali Khan Thinks Her ‘Shayari Got Dumber', Varun Dhawan Replies Saying 'Tu Chor Hai'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is known for her weird rhyming captions on Instagram. But the actress seems to be not so happy with her latest piece of rhyme, as she wrote that her ‘shayari got dumber’ and her Coolie No.1 co-star Varun Dhawan has better merit.

Sara, who has been quite busy in promoting her upcoming film Coolie No.1, took to Instagram and shared a couple of adorable pictures with Varun, where the actress wrote, “Cool like a cucumber, Green like a parrot, 10/10 is your number. You clearly earn the carrot. My Shayari got dumber. Clearly you have the better merit @varundvn.”

In the pictures, the duo can be seen casually dressed. Varun is wearing an orange jacket and shorts while Sara is wearing a neon-green jacket with white shorts.

Varun immediately took to the comment section and wrote, “Tu chor hain.”

Not only Sara, but Varun also tried to caption his Instagram post in using rhyming lines. A couple of days ago, the actor shared a couple of pictures with Sara from the sets of their upcoming film and wrote, “Love at first sight… Is a delight Tjhse dekha toh laga ki GOD put on the light. 1 week for #coolieno1onprime”.

Varun and Sara’s Coolie No.1 is all set to release on December 25 on Amazon Prime. The comedy flick is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Both the original and the new movie has been directed by famous rom-com director, David Dhawan.

Many of the songs are also the remake of original songs like Mirchi Lagi Toh< and Husnn Hai Suhana. The songs are already out and are winning over the internet.