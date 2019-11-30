Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to Feature in Anand L Rai's Next?

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan may be seen playing a small-town girl from Bihar in Anand L Rai's next, yet untitled film. South star Dhanush has been reportedly roped in as the male lead for the project.

The actress had earlier expressed her interest in working with the director.

Now, a Filmfare report says that the director too has shown interest in casting Sara. Eariler, it was suggested that the movie might be a sequel to Anand's to his 2013 drama Raanjhanaa.

However, close sources had later clarified that the movie will not be a franchise but a different story with new characters. But the movie will retain the elements of the Raanjhaana and talks are that the movie will, in fact, be titled Raanjhanaa 2. A large ensemble for the supporting cast is also being expected.

An official confirmation from the makers or the actor can be expected soon. Sara was recently spotted outside Anand’s office in Andheri, which further spark the rumours.

Sara Ali Khan is currently working on the remake movie Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. Anand L Rai's last directorial Zero (2018), costarring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, had been a dud at the box office.

