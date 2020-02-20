Sara Ali Khan to Play a Double Role in Atrangi Re?

Sara Ali Khan, who recently signed Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re will be acting for the first time with Akshay Kumar and Rai's Raanjhana muse Dhanush. Previously, various reports suggested that Atrangi Re would be a cross-cultural love story with Sara romancing Dhanush, and their characters will be from Bihar and South respectively. It was also reported that Kumar would be playing a cameo, but that was refuted by Rai himself.

Now, Mumbai Mirror has quoted a source saying that Sara will romance both the actors, but instead of it being a love triangle, both the tracks will go parallely. "While Atrangi Re is primarily a love story set in the heartland, laced with humour, the storytelling is in a zone the filmmaker has not attempted before. The screenplay follows a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in the parallel,” the source said.





“It’s a double role of sorts for Sara, the idea is to showcase diverse sides of the actress. Akshay and Dhanush’s characters too have a special trait that separates them from rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react while a special look is being designed for Akshay,” they added.

Sara Ali has experimented in a similar theme with Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, who had a double role in the film. Unlike the 2009 version starring Deepika Padukone and dad Saif Ali Khan, Sara's film could not win hearts, despite opening to strong numbers.

Apart from this, Sara will be next seen in the Coolie No 1 remake by David Dhawan opposite Varun Dhawan.

Follow @News18Movies for more