Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan to Raise Funds for HIV-affected Children

Sara Ali Khan will be participating in Anshula Kapoor's fundraising platform Fankind, where she will raise funds for Mumbai-based NGO Committed Communities Development Trust.

IANS

Updated:January 3, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sara Ali Khan to Raise Funds for HIV-affected Children
Sara Ali Khan will be participating in Anshula Kapoor's fundraising platform Fankind, where she will raise funds for Mumbai-based NGO Committed Communities Development Trust.

Actress Sara Ali Khan will raise funds for children and families affected with HIV through a crowdfunded campaign that went live Thursday. Through Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform Fankind, Sara will raise funds for Mumbai-based NGO Committed Communities Development Trust (CCDT).

"I'm grateful to CCDT for the wonderful work that they do by supporting children and families affected by HIV. Not only do they provide shelters and infrastructural help to those directly affected by AIDS, but they also ensure that families don't fall apart after a member is diagnosed.

"Today, social stigma and emotional trauma are as important issues to address for families as actually supporting those that are affected by HIV. Over the years, CCDT has been working towards reducing stigma and discrimination and ensuring that people have access to treatment, information and prevention services," the Simmba actress said in a statement.

She added that this helps her give back to the society. As part of the campaign on fankind.org, fans can donate and buy entries for Rs 200 and its multiples, and a randomly-chosen fan along with a friend will get to meet Sara.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram