Sara Ali Khan to Shilpa Shetty, How Entertainment World Celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great fervour on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. On this occasion, several celebrities also wished their fans Eid Mubarak. Here are some of the social media posts of celebrities from the entertainment world.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan wished her fans Eid Mubarak. In her Instagram post, Hina looked drop-dead gorgeous in an elegant blue salwar suit as she wished her fans on Eid. Her post has gone viral with over 450,000 likes.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan often stuns her fans with her regal fashion sense and bespoke dresses. The royal princess wished her fans on Eid by posting a heart-warming commercial. In the commercial, Sara can be preparing traditional delicacies like sheer korma and wearing ethnic attire. Sara captioned her post, “From searching for ingredients and mehndi designs… to recreating old memories. Let’s make this Eid even sweeter, with a little help from Google.”

Dipika Kakar

Popular actor Dipika Kakar shared several pictures on the occasion of Eid. In the post, Dipika can be seen in a beautiful red sharara salwar suit. “Eid Mubarak aap sabko #khushrahiyepyaarbaatiye,” Dipaka wrote in the caption.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shared Eid greetings with her fans on Instagram. Soha shared quite a few adorable pictures in which she can be seen reveling with her Husband Kunal Khemu and her daughter Inaya.

Soha can be seen in a graceful pink salwar suit and is enjoying the festive spirit with her family. Soha writes in the caption, “Wishing you and your families peace and prosperity and a very joyous Eid al-Fitr.”

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan wished her fans Eid. She has posted beautiful pictures in which she can be seen revelling with her friends and family on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty also wished her fans on Eid. She has posted a short video on her Instagram in which she is wearing a bespoke white salwar suit and wishing her fans Eid Mubarak.

