Sara Ali Khan to Star opposite Shahid Kapoor In Kaminey 2?

Vishal Bharadwaj’s has finalized actress Sara Ali Khan as his female lead in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kaminey 2, if sources are to be believed.

Sara had been spotted outside the filmmakers office quite frequently, which led to the speculation of the duo coming together for a project. And now media reports say that the movie will be the second part of the 2009 thriller drama. According to a report, " They (the makers) were zeroing on an actress alongside Shahid Kapoor for Kaminey 2 (yes, the second installment of the critically acclaimed film), Sara has become an obvious choice for the project."

It added, "After the success of her two films Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara was gearing up for Coolie No 1 and Love Aaj Kal 2, and now it's just a matter of time that Sara will announce that she will be seen with Sasha."

However, any official announcement has not been made yet.

After playing sweet boy-next-door roles for the longest time, Shahid’s showed a never-seen-before avatar with the first installment of the film which caught attention of many and brought him into the limelight like never before. Shahid played a double role in the film and aced both with equal prowess.

Sara is currently shooting for her next, Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan which is slated for a May 2020 release. She will also be seen in the Valentine Day 2020 release Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Shahid, on the other hand, is working on the Tamil film Jersey's remake.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.