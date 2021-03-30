Sara Ali Khan to Star Opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4: Report

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in another action flick, this time opposite Bollywood’s action hero Tiger Shroff. Sara and Tiger will be the next fresh pairing to woo the audience in one of the biggest and most popular action franchises in Bollywood, Baaghi 4.

As per reports, Sadij Nadiadwala, the producer of Baaghi franchise, was keen to cast Sara in Heropanti 2 but things didn’t work out at that time, so Tara Sutaria was roped in to play the lead. Now that everything seems to fall into place, Sara is the first choice of the producer Sajid Nadiadwala. She will be the next to star in Baaghi franchise after Disha Patani and Shradha Kappor. Disha was seen in Baaghi 2 while Shradha Kapoor played the female lead in Baaghi and Baaghi 3.

The shooting of the movie Baaghi 4 will commence in December. The movie will be directed by Ahmed Khan who has also directed the last two instalments of the franchise. This will be the third time that Tiger Shroff and Ahmed Khan will be working together.

Currently, Tiger is shooting for the movie Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan. Once he wraps up with that, he will start shooting for the most awaited movie Baaghi 4. Alongside, Heropanti and Baaghi, Tiger will be doing Vikas Bahl’s boxer drama, Ganpat, for which he will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon; and Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo. Rambo is the official Hindi adaptation of Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood cult franchise of the same name.

Meanwhile, Sara has completed the shooting of Atrangi Re, where she will be seen opposite Dhanush. Akshay Kumar also has an extended cameo in the film.