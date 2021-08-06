Sara Ali Khan Told at Vaishno Devi She Can't Enter If She Has Committed 'Paap,' See Her Reaction

Actress Sara Ali Khan is certainly the embodiment of a fun traveller and her latest Instagram post only goes on to affirm the fact. Ever since Sara made her acting debut in 2018, she has made sure to share the behind the scene glimpses of the places she visits. The actor’s latest Instagram post is a compilation of most of the places she took her Instagram followers to over the years.

In a nearly 3-minute video, Sara shows her 34 million Instagram followers how she has travelled to various places in the country with her friends for leisure or with her colleagues for work. The video opens with Sara welcoming her audience with a chirpy greeting as she informs them that she is at India Gate or as she translates it into Hindi as, “Bharatiya Darwaza.” The following shot shows the 25-year-old actress in Bihar where she is dressed in a blue kurti and red salwar carrying a pile of grass on her head, blending in with the rural setting of the area.

Sara is then seen applying an ice cube under her eyes as she gets her hair done for a project at a hotel room in Jaipur. In a typical Rajasthani greeting, Sara welcomed her followers and informed them that she is getting her hair blow-dried and reducing puffiness on her face with the help of an ice cube.

Taking time off for herself, Sara was seen taking in the view of the snow-covered mountain peaks in the Sangla Valley of Himachal Pradesh with her friends. The actress dressed up in casual wear and let her curiosity lead her as she explored the place.

The actress also took her followers to religious sites like Varanasi, and Vaishno Devi. At Vaishno Devi, the man who appeared to be caring for her horse told her that she will not be able to enter the shrine if she has committed “paap (sin)". This information intrigued Sara as she asked the man in Hindi, “To agar maine paap kiye hai toh main darshan nahi kar paungi. Main andar ja hi nahi paungi (So if I have committed sins then I will not be able to enter the shrine).” In the following footage, the actress is seen getting off the horseback, and brisk walking as her friends film her.

Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath and has starred in films such as Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal. Her next release will be Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

