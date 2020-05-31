Sara Ali Khan Tops off Lazy Sunday with Traditional Punjabi Meal, See Pic

Sara Ali Khan has been spending time with family amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actress' movie with Varun Dhwan, Coolie No 1 was to hit the screens in the first week of May but the plans got delayed due to the virus spread. Now, Sara, much like others, is staying at home and urging her fans to do the same.

In her latest social media post, Sara reveals what she enjoyed for lunch on Sunday. Her diet included popular Punjabi dish makke ki roti with ghee and lassi. Learning that Sara is savouring home cooked meals makes us want to try these tasty dishes as well. Captioning the image of her finished meal, Sara wrote, "So full, can't move."

Recently, Sara had also shared a video clip on social media detailing her weight loss journey. She even joked about how she had become half of her own size.

On the movies front, apart from her Coolie No 1 remake, directed by David Dhawan, Sara has also signed on to feature in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It is slated for Valentine's Day release in 2021, but maybe see delay due to the coronavirus.

