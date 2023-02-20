Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently became the target of trolls on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. On Saturday, she posted a photo of herself in traditional attire worshipping Lord Shiva and captioned the post as, “Jai Bholenath". However, she became the target of extremists who trolled her for worshipping a Hindu deity.

Her comments section was flooded with derogatory comments that called her out as being an “improper Muslim" and “unworthy of having a Muslim name". Check out the pictures that she posted:

She faced hostility for disobeying Islamic tenets and engaging in “shirk". Islam defines shirk as the sin of polytheism or idolatry. Some questioned whether she adheres to Islam and some even asked her to change her name. One Instagram user referred to her as Jahannami Aurat which is Urdu for “a woman who belongs in hell".

However, Sara had many fans come to her rescue and support her. Many called out the trolls saying that India is a secular nation. One user commented that it does not feel like India at all, while another commented that being a Hindu if he can wish his Muslim friends a Happy Eid, why can’t Muslims do so too? A third user added, “Religion is united by Instagram, divided by the comments section."

Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh is Sikh while her father Saif Ali Khan is Muslim. Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore is Hindu while his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was Muslim. Amrita Singh’s mother Rukhsana Sultana was Muslim while her father Shivinder Singh Virk was a Jatt Sikh.

In earlier interviews, Sara Ali Khan said that both her parents raised her to be a secular person, having respect for all religions.

