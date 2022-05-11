Sara Ali Khan Turns Into ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’; Treats Fans to Mesmerising Glimpses Of Snow-Clad Mountains

Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user and she never fails to impress her fans with her poetic captions and intriguing posts. The Love Aaj Kal actress is a travel buff and often amuses her fans with beautiful glimpses of different breathtaking locations in the world. Sara Ali Khan manages to steal everyone’s heart with her bubbly nature. Her Instagram feed is loaded with pics of her travelling to gorgeous locations. On Wednesday, the actress once again treated ger fans to a couple of stunning pictures as she adored nature’s beauty while trekking amid the snow-clad mountains.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan travelled to Pahalgam, Kashmir where the actress enjoyed every bit of the trekking. She uploaded the pics on Instagram, in which Sara can be seen clad in a top to bottom maroon sportswear. Sara had tied her hair in a back pony and was seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the Kashmir Valley. In fact, she enjoyed camping during her trek as well as she posed outside her tent. Maintaining the trajectory of writing poetic captions, the actress jotted down, “Kashmir Ki Kali 🌺Is back to your Gali 🔆🌙Now trekking par Main Chali 🏔”

Soon after the pictures were posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower complements on the actress. While one fan wrote, “Lovely," another commented, “Ahhhh!u look soo prettyy😭😭."

Well, this isn’t the first time Sara Ali Khan has shared glimpses of her outing. Earlier, she shared breathtaking view in the valley of Ladakh.

See pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was most recently featured in the film Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will soon be featured in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also act alongside Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in the flick Gaslight.

