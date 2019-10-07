Take the pledge to vote

Sara Ali Khan Turns Shayar for Mom Amrita Singh as They Celebrate Their Cheat Day

Sara Ali Khan celebrates cheat day with mom Amrita Singh and pens down a short rhyming poem about their outing.

Updated:October 7, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan gestures as she walks the ramp in designer Falguni and Shane Peacock’s creation at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 in New Delhi. (Image: Subhash Barolia)

In a number of interviews, Sara Ali Khan has confessed that she shares a close bond with her mom Amrita Singh. It has also been evident as the mother-daughter duo are often spotted together on film events and casual outings.

On Monday, Sara took to social media to share a glimpse of their "We don’t care about diet-only cheat" day video, where the two can be seen gorging on some lip smacking south Indian cuisine. The video has Amrita hiding her face as she sits in front of a table size large Dosa as Sara goes on to record her. While Sara cannot be seen in the video, she can heard saying that they are live on Instagram.

The Simmba actress also turns 'shayar' for her mother. Captioning the picture she wrote a little rhyming poetry, which reads, "When mommy and I set out to eat, We don’t care about diet-only cheat, Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat, Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat!" adding hashtags "#KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari (sic)."

On the movies front, Sara has two big films releasing in 2020. She recently wrapped up the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romance drama with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan. It is produced under the banner of Window Seat Films and is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, 2020 during Valentine's Day weekend.

Sara's other project, Coolie No 1, has Varun Dhawan opposite her and is an out-an-out entertainer. The reboot of the 1995 film is directed by the original's filmmaker David Dhawan. Coolie No 1 releases in May 2020.

