Sara Ali Khan Turns Tour Guide in Varanasi, Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan, who is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood, is certainly a travel freak with a soft corner in her heart for Varanasi. In the latest video that the Love Aaj Kal actor has shared, one can see her giving a tour of by lanes of Varanasi.

The video begins with the Kedarnath actor showing shops of scarfs and bangles and then goes on to describing everything she sees in the lane. In the clip, she also confesses her love for bangles after entering a big store of the same.

The actor has captioned the post, which has got over 29 lakh views and more than 8 lakh likes, as “Namaste Darshako Banaras ki galliyo se..oh what a lovely day So much fun- such little you pay If only in Varanasi one could stay (sic).”

In the video, she can be seen wearing a peach colour printed kurta and a garland, which she would have probably got during one of her temple visits. One can also see Sara holding a black colour mask and a pair of spectacles in her hand during the course of the tour.

Sara will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in director David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. Further, she also has a movie titled Atrangi Re in her kitty, in which actor Dhanush and Akshay Kumar too will feature alongside her. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year and is directed by Aanand L Rai.

