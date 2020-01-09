Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Turns Travel Guide for Fans in New York in This Throwback Video

In the video, Sara is enjoying a ride on an electrical carriage with her friend Ipsita Sen. The clip was shot at Central Park in New York City.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan gestures as she walks the ramp in designer Falguni and Shane Peacock’s creation at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 in New Delhi. (Image: Subhash Barolia)

Actress Sara Ali Khan often posts witty captions that make her fans laugh and admire her sense of humor. Recently, Sara took to her Instagram (IGTV video) to share a hilarious clip where she is acting like a tourist guide. In the video, Sara is enjoying a ride on an electrical carriage with her friend Ipsita Sen. The video was shot at Central Park in New York City.

Sara captioned, “Namaste Darshako with Sara” (Hello, viewers: with Sara). In the 1 minute 46 seconds clip, the actress brightened up her fans’ moods by being super funny in her “travel guide avatar”. Interestingly, Sara addressed all her fans in “Shuddh Hindi”! The throwback clip features her donning a purple jacket and cute earmuffs.

Sara will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s yet untitled romantic directorial. Reportedly, the film is a remake of the 2009 movie Love Aaj Kal. The film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Sara is also filming for David Dhavan’s Coolie No.1, also starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The 1995 remake is slated to release on May 1.

