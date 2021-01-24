Sara Ali Khan Turns Up the Heat in This Sexy One-piece Swimsuit, See Pics

Sara Ali Kha tops our list of summer swim inspiration. Sara, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, takes full advantage of the scorching temperatures by documenting her Instagram-worthy looks in bikinis and one-pieces. The actress on Saturday shared a series of photos of her donning a blue monokini.

Sara's one-piece swimsuit with a cutout around her waist might be her sexiest look yet. "Sky above, Sand below... Live in the moment- Go with the flow," the actress captioned her pictures, which she shared on her Instagram account.

On Friday, Sara shared a new set of pictures from her Maldives vacation, which she is enjoying with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara has been posting stunning photos from her getaway on her feed, as well on her Instagram stories. On Friday evening, she posted a picture of herself posing in a cold-shoulder dress.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. The actress has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush lined up. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai.