Sara Ali Khan Twinning in White with Mom Amrita Singh in Winning the Internet, See Here

Sara Ali Khan on Thursday took to social media to share an adorable picture with her mother Amrita Singh. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing happily for the cameras as they twin white.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan Twinning in White with Mom Amrita Singh in Winning the Internet, See Here
Sara Ali Khan on Thursday took to social media to share an adorable picture with her mother Amrita Singh. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing happily for the cameras as they twin white.

Diwali is just around the corner and Bollywood has already begun the celebrations. On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a picture of herself with her mother Amrita Singh as she stepped into festive mode. Twinning the white, the mother-daughter duo looked adorable together.

In the picture, both Sara and Amrita can be seen wearing white suits with grace and elegance. The two also have a similar hairstyle and bindi. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It’s an all white kind of night." She also posed with a friend named Jehan Handa.

Sara is the eldest daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The couple got divorced in 2004, after which Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor.

Sara shares an adorable bond with both her parents, however, she spends more time with mother Amrita. In an interview to Harper's Bazaar India, Sara said, “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem?”

On the movies front, Sara has two big films releasing in 2020. She recently wrapped up the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romance drama with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan. It is produced under the banner of Window Seat Films and is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, 2020 during Valentine's Day weekend.

Sara's other project, Coolie No 1, has Varun Dhawan opposite her and is an out-an-out entertainer. The reboot of the 1995 film is directed by the original's filmmaker David Dhawan. Coolie No 1 releases in May 2020.

