Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan Engage in Friendly Banter After Wrapping up Coolie No 1

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan seem to have had a good time during shooting for their upcoming film Coolie No.1 as they both have got actively engaged in friendly banters on social media.

Recently taking to Instagram, Sara shared a picture of her and Varun with a caption saying she is going to miss irritating him. The Kedarnath actress in her post also thanked Dhawan for being the best and coolest coolie, adding, “No one better to have helped carry my 'baggage' (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn't carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time.”

The duo recently wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film in Goa.

Dhawan replied to Sara’s post, poking fun at her. The Dishoom actor wrote, “Tere nakhre hamesha uthaunga meri Sara. Tu ladki hain ek number".

After wrapping up the film, Sara and Varun had a good time with the crew of the film. Varun also shared the pic of him cutting pancakes.

Sharing the pic, Varun wrote that Coolie No. 1 is the funniest film he has ever been a part of.

A video of Sara also surfaced on social media, in which the Simmba actress can be seen enjoying on a beach with the crew.

The two had gone to Goa to shoot a romantic number for the film. Dhawan, a few days ago, had put out a video on his Instagram story featuring him and Sara from the set of the movie.

Follow @News18Movies for more

