Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan Have a Blast as They Shoot for Coolie No 1 on Beach, Watch BTS Video

Just days after the release of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan is already on her toes to shoot for next Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. As the two headed to a beach for shooting their next schedule, the actors took to social media to share some fun BTS videos with their fans.

First, Sara fave her fans a sneak peek into their new shooting location and later an excited Varun greeted his fans through a video on his Instagram story. In the video, Varun can be seen sporting a bright yellow shirt whereas, Sara kept it simple and rocked a black and white striped top and matching shorts.

Their videos are being widely shared across fan pages on social media. Take a look:

Varun also shared a picture with 'daddy cool' David Dhawan from the film set.

Earlier, Varun, while interacting with the media called Sara a thorough professional."Sara is a wonderful co-star. She is a thorough professional and she works really hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the hardest-working people I have met. We get mad when we are together!"

Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun's dad David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The film is set to be theatrically released in India on 1 May 2020, the occasion of International Workers' Day.



